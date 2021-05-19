Isamaa leader calls for pre-midsummer general assembly after all

2021 Local Government Elections
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
2021 Local Government Elections

The leader of the opposition Isamaa, Helir-Valdor Seeder, has called for the party's general assembly to meet in June, subject to party board approval.

While earlier media reports had stated Seeder had wanted to wait until after the autumn local elections, he now says that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions allow a large outdoor gathering to go ahead, just before midsummer.

In an address to party members, which ERR's online news in Estonian got hold of, Seeder said that his proposal of holding the meeting, on June 20, just before the Jaanipäev (midsummer) break, was: "Based on a previous decision by the board to convene the party's general assembly in a physical form as soon as possible, in accordance with the rules due to restrictions."

The timing of the general assembly meeting has caused tensions within a party already facing an internal challenge to its estabilshed order from a faction dubbed the "Right-wingers" (Parempoolsed) who, despite their name, if anything represent the left of the party on social issues and were originally founded in response to criticisms that Isamaa had become little more than an [far-right former coalition partner] "EKRE-lite".

Additionally, a wholesale attempt last month to transfer the 400-strong membership of a right-wing group, Rahva Tahe, set up ahead of the 2019 general election, via the use of inducements and egged-on by a social media "influencer", while it failed, further pointed to fault lines within Isamaa.

The party recently said that critics from within its ranks could face expulsion too.

Seeder had originally proposed holding the general assembly after October's local elections, and faced push-back as a result. He is expected to stand for reelection in June, while former prosecutor general Lavly Perling, a member of the "Parempoolsed" faction, is expected to run against him.

Seeder proposed holding the general assembly at Tartu Song Festival Grounds on June 20, with elections to the party's code of conduct and auditing bodies to take place, alongside an assessment of MPs' activities – Isamaa has 12 – its former ministers (the party left office in January) and its sole MEP (Riho Terras), as well as the leadership election itself.

Seeder said the decision to hold the assembly as soon as possible and before the summer break had already been taken by the board, while the easing of restrictions and falling coronavirus rates in recent weeks enabled this to happen, if the meeting was held outdoors and followed all safety recommendations.

If a board meeting on May 26 approves Seeder's proposal, the meeting will go ahead.

"If everything goes according to plan, we'll be able to meet for a while before Victory Day (June 23)," Seeder said.

Had the meeting been put back to later in the year, it would have in effect meant Seeder got an extra year added on to his original term as leader, which he was elected to in 2017.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:32

Lack of procurement for ISS building extension works annoyed companies

15:18

Global Estonian Report: May 19- May 26

14:48

Wrestler released from temporary competition ban

14:19

National helpline 1247 down for three hours Tuesday afternoon

14:04

EU commissioner: Digitalization is at the heart of sustainable recovery

13:48

Lawyer: Restrictions and vaccination requirements have to be proportionate

13:14

Eneli Jefimova becomes fastest 14-year old in European championship history

12:49

Defense minister: Term 'conscription' could be reworded

12:19

Construction materials in midst of historic price hike

11:53

Isamaa leader calls for pre-midsummer general assembly after all

11:22

Estonian mountain biker earns ticket to Tokyo Olympics

10:56

Nationwide infection rate R slightly down from week prior

10:34

Health Board: 257 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

10:32

First 10 Eurovision finalists revealed, Estonia competing on May 20

10:06

Watch live: 7th e-Governance Conference

09:42

Estonia getting €173 million in extra EU cohesion policy funding

09:11

EKRE planning to express no confidence in government

08:45

Ratings: EKRE support highest since start of 2019

08:21

Vaccine chief: New times for vaccine registration coming on weekend

18.05

EDF commander: Military chaplaincy service could be disbanded

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: