More and more men are turning to plastic surgery

From last spring, increased interest in plastic surgery has been seen among men, one of the reasons reportedly the constant web meetings lock-down has brought, and a wish to get rid of any tired appearances.

Plastic surgeon Peep Pree told ERR that the boom of plastic surgery started last spring.

"Among both women and men, there has been a significant increase in the desire for plastic surgery, part of what is termed the 'zoom-boom' all over the world," Pree said.

As work-life seems set to return to relative normalcy amid falling coronavirus rates, the demand for facial area procedures is falling, but interest concerning the body is conversely rising.

At the same time, while Estonian men are proving more interested in surgeries, they are not rushing to have them either, Pree said.

"Estonian men are so reasonable, and don't rush to get surgery. People mainly present because of benign tumors, birthmarks or a 'tired look', which means that the eye surroundings should undergo surgery, to help to get out of the 'mask'. This was an interesting increase [in interest]," Pree said.

No national statistics on plastic surgery

Pree said that there is no general official statistics, but based on the experience, it can be claimed that the interest in plastic surgery among men has increased by 20-30 percent in the last year. In general, the volume of eye surgeries has increased by two or three times, the doctor added.

"I can't say that there's been a boom among younger people specifically, but in all age groups, interest in aesthetic surgery has increased," Pree said.

The Health Development Institute's head of public relations, Valdo Jahilo, told ERR that national statistics can't be amassed because they wouldn't constitute key data on public health.

The trend is obvious

Member of the Board of the Estonian Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Pille Kirjanen, also said that plastic surgery has become more popular among men. Kirjanen said that the older colleagues have outlined how earlier, only women have turned to plastic surgeons, but now, the transformation is clear.

She said that men in all age groups have been having the surgeries. "There are also very young men, and men in their fifties who want to look fresher," the doctor said.

