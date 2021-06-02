More and more men are turning to plastic surgery

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Plastic surgery. Source: Pixabay
News

From last spring, increased interest in plastic surgery has been seen among men, one of the reasons reportedly the constant web meetings lock-down has brought, and a wish to get rid of any tired appearances.

Plastic surgeon Peep Pree told ERR that the boom of plastic surgery started last spring.

"Among both women and men, there has been a significant increase in the desire for plastic surgery, part of what is termed the 'zoom-boom' all over the world," Pree said.

As work-life seems set to return to relative normalcy amid falling coronavirus rates, the demand for facial area procedures is falling, but interest concerning the body is conversely rising.

At the same time, while Estonian men are proving more interested in surgeries, they are not rushing to have them either, Pree said.

"Estonian men are so reasonable, and don't rush to get surgery. People mainly present because of benign tumors, birthmarks or a 'tired look', which means that the eye surroundings should undergo surgery, to help to get out of the 'mask'. This was an interesting increase [in interest]," Pree said.

No national statistics on plastic surgery

Pree said that there is no general official statistics, but based on the experience, it can be claimed that the interest in plastic surgery among men has increased by 20-30 percent in the last year. In general, the volume of eye surgeries has increased by two or three times, the doctor added.

"I can't say that there's been a boom among younger people specifically, but in all age groups, interest in aesthetic surgery has increased," Pree said.

The Health Development Institute's head of public relations, Valdo Jahilo, told ERR that national statistics can't be amassed because they wouldn't constitute key data on public health.

The trend is obvious

Member of the Board of the Estonian Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Pille Kirjanen, also said that plastic surgery has become more popular among men. Kirjanen said that the older colleagues have outlined how earlier, only women have turned to plastic surgeons, but now, the transformation is clear.

She said that men in all age groups have been having the surgeries. "There are also very young men, and men in their fifties who want to look fresher," the doctor said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

02.06

Gallery: Kabul ceremony marks end of Estonia's 18-year Afghanistan presence

02.06

Apollo Kino to open cinema in Tartu Tasku Center in fall

02.06

Village of the Year 2021: Vote for your favorite

02.06

Tall Ships Races 2021 canceled, Tallinn to host maritime festival

02.06

Defense minister: Ukraine's security is Europe's security

02.06

Government to slow down defense development

02.06

Statistics: More people born in Ukraine, India relocating to Estonia

02.06

More and more men are turning to plastic surgery

02.06

Global Estonian Report: June 2-9

02.06

Social Democratic MP wants film studio designated a cultural monument

02.06

Minister: Forestry law and practice during nesting season should be smarter

02.06

AK: Legislation would make winter street cleaning local authority liability

02.06

Isamaa not yet approached other parties on minister no-confidence plan

02.06

Health minister: Second wave of COVID-19 is coming to a close

02.06

Tallinn city government offices searched over procurement suspicions Updated

02.06

Estonia bans fur farms

02.06

Seeder, Perling to run for Isamaa chairman

02.06

Vaccination centers hope for state help in covering maintenance costs

02.06

County courts not rushing to share Harju workload surplus

02.06

15,000 vaccination times to be added to Patient Portal on Thursday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: