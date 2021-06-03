Kallas: Not enough support yet for Kaljulaid to continue as president

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday that while incumbent Kersti Kaljulaid definitely is one of potential candidates for the next president of Estonia, as things stand there is not enough support for Kaljulaid's candidacy in the parliament.

Kallas, chairperson of the Reform Party, said at Thursday's government press conference that parties are on the lookout for a candidate that would garner sufficient support.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab, who comes from junior coalition partner Center Party, added that the aim is to find a candidate that could be elected already in the Riigikogu, without the electoral college having to be convened.

Kallas said that as things stand now, no joint candidate has been found, adding that there's still time left to do it.

"Our aim is to come up with a candidate as soon as possible, but for this we need the candidate's consent," she said.

Kallas said that Kersti Kaljulaid certainly is one possible candidate, but as things stand her candidacy has not received sufficient support.  "We will consult further," she added.

The presidential election will be held this autumn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:56

Environment agency: Forest growth outstrips felling in 2019

17:58

Government green-lights KredEx-Enterprise Estonia merger

17:13

Tallinn calling on companies to offer tap water to clients

16:27

Kallas: Not enough support yet for Kaljulaid to continue as president

16:14

Finland opens borders to plane arrivals from Estonia

16:08

Raul Rebane: Iti's essay and presidential elections

15:43

Spectators can attend sporting events from Friday

15:05

Over 26,000 vaccine doses administered at Tartu vaccination center

14:59

Mihkel Mutt: The jack-o'-lantern of direct elections

14:09

Estonia looking to donate 800,000 coronavirus vaccines Updated

14:02

Prime minister: EDF, NATO troops met all and every challenge of past year

13:31

AK: First mask-free day in Tartu sees public divided on keeping up practice

12:22

Former adviser seeking disciplinary action against prosecutor general

11:49

Marti Aavik appointed new Postimees editor-in-chief

11:18

AK: Valga County seeing higher coronavirus rates than average

10:48

Health Board: 105 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

10:47

Travelers urged to check rules before traveling abroad

10:22

Narva energy union concerned about fate of employees

09:48

Tänak heads for Rally Italia Sardegna in search of victory

09:22

Gallery: Russian military delegation gets overview of EDF exercise

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: