Kallas: Not enough support yet for Kaljulaid to continue as president

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday that while incumbent Kersti Kaljulaid definitely is one of potential candidates for the next president of Estonia, as things stand there is not enough support for Kaljulaid's candidacy in the parliament.

Kallas, chairperson of the Reform Party, said at Thursday's government press conference that parties are on the lookout for a candidate that would garner sufficient support.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab, who comes from junior coalition partner Center Party, added that the aim is to find a candidate that could be elected already in the Riigikogu, without the electoral college having to be convened.

Kallas said that as things stand now, no joint candidate has been found, adding that there's still time left to do it.

"Our aim is to come up with a candidate as soon as possible, but for this we need the candidate's consent," she said.

Kallas said that Kersti Kaljulaid certainly is one possible candidate, but as things stand her candidacy has not received sufficient support. "We will consult further," she added.

The presidential election will be held this autumn.

