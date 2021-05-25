Defense minister wants EDF orchestra to continue as part of war museum

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Orchestra of the Estonian Defense Forces in 2018. Source: Riigikogu
News

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) wrote a proposal to the interior and culture ministers to create a joint orchestra out of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) and Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) orchestras, which will continue administratively as part of the Estonian War Museum.

"It is important that ceremonial events of the EDF and PPA, along with the president and foreign services, could be organized with dignity going forward and the orchestra is undoubtedly a part of that," Laanet said via a defense ministry press release.

The minister said the new work organization solution would give the orchestra better options to produce and develop top-level wind music.

Laanet proposed that the defense ministry would ensure the orchestra's base funding along with a proportional contribution from the interior ministry. In addition, the defense ministry would provide the orchestra with rehearsal rooms and instruments.

"From the point of state management, this means a cut of about €1 million and we will still have a professional orchestra with more diverse rosters than before. I believe it is a great victory for our state structures and national culture," Laanet penned.

The work group consisting of defense, interior and culture ministry officials will work out the exact details of the orchestra's organization, promising to cooperate with orchestra representatives.

The representative orchestra will mainly perform on commissions by the EDF and the defense ministry, the PPA, the president's office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will also gain the option of earning their own income, an option the EDF orchestra did not have before.

ERR News wrote on May 17 that the EDF would lay off their entire orchestra as a measure to meet the government's austerity plans. The PPA's orchestra followed soon, but an idea to merge the two orchestras was proposed by the Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center).

The head of the PPA's orchestra Kristiina Veedre said that it might seem easy on paper to merge the orchestras of PPA and the Defense Forces, but in reality, it could cause a lot of headaches.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

Reform MP: Would be surprise if Russia not connected to Ryanair hijack

13:51

Defense minister: Plans in place for potential pan-Baltic MLRS procurement

13:14

NATO CCDCOE 13th international cyber conflict conference starts Tuesday

12:54

Singer and actor Tõnu Kilgas dies

12:27

PPA installs two beehives on office rooftop

11:55

Ministry hosts NBS English-language virtual seminar, open to the public

11:21

Forum Cinemas head on closing time: Later screenings are most popular

10:54

Health Board: 160 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:53

Government's coronavirus chief adviser: Mask requirement may go June 7

10:38

Emergency waterworks suspend Kadriorg-Kopli tram Updated

10:33

Local municipality governments swamped with solar farm proposals

10:07

Defense minister wants EDF orchestra to continue as part of war museum

09:19

Survey: Estonian drivers bothered more by slow drivers than speeding

08:52

Think-tank chief: Ryanair hijacking act of state terrorism

08:23

Kallas: EU joint response to Belarus 'quick and strong'

24.05

Planned teacher salary increase will cost state nearly €300 million

24.05

State unable to find €90,000 in aid for Estonian Red Cross

24.05

Health Board sends vaccinated teachers to self-isolation as close contacts

24.05

Andrus Kivirähk's 'Kaka and Spring' to premiere later this year

24.05

Opening of Mustamäe state high school to be delayed by one year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: