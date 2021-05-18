PPA deputy chief: Police orchestra might be disbanded too

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
PPA orchestra in concert in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A deputy police chief has said that his authority's orchestra might be disbanded or at least merged with another, similar organization, following reports that the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) military orchestra is facing cuts.

Janne Pikma, Deputy Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said that the authority would be proposing to interior minister Kristian Jaani – himself a former police chief – that the orchestra be disbanded or merged with another such group.

"The PPA is in internal discussions in order to find ways of making savings. In order to do this, we are reviewing all our services. There is currently no final list of possible savings. However, redundancy of our orchestra is one of the proposals we are to make to the Ministry of the Interior," Pikma told ERR's online news in Estonian Tuesday.

Other solutions were also possible, he added, including a potential merger with the EDF military orchestra and/or coming under the aegis of the defense ministry or even the city of Tallinn, both solutions touted Tuesday.

On red line which could not be breached was that of wage cuts, Pikma said, however, adding that salaries could not be touched. "Our firm goal is that the salaries of police officers must increase. Otherwise, we simply do not have the personnel who can provide the necessary services."

Reports that savings of around €1.4 million could be had in disbanding the EDF's military orchestra noted that this came in the form of operational costs, rather than defense investments, which are to be left untouched. The government has said it wants to find savings of around €10 million in the defense sphere.

The PPA's own orchestra numbers 34 professional musicians, with an annual budget of about half-a-million euros, Pikma said.

Discussions were ongoing with the orchestra, Pikma added.

No state support is provided for the orchestra, whose wages and other costs derive from the same source as the rest of the PPA's operational costs, he said.

Scaling back various services might be another way of making savings, the police deputy chief went on.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:32

EDF commander: Military chaplaincy service could be disbanded

19:29

Bill equalizing coalition, opposition select committee make-up passes

19:02

Sex allegations football coach has ban appeal quashed

19:01

Prime minister in Ukraine: Reforms best response to Russia aggression

18:18

Tallinn ambulance service not to fire staff declining COVID-19 vaccines

17:48

COVID-19 rapid testing in schools from September will cost €850,000

17:12

Finland travel entry bar not likely to be lifted in May, June

17:04

PPA deputy chief: Police orchestra might be disbanded too

16:45

New lead director and head of Tallinn City Theater announced

16:17

Government allocates €1.6 million to MS Estonia wreck underwater surveys

15:47

Ratings: Non-parliamentary Eesti 200 catch up with Center Party

15:18

Tallinn mayor: EDF orchestra could come under city authority

14:52

Vaccines chief apologizes over online reservation delays

14:22

Finance minister: More clarity needed in state budget drafting

13:49

Statistics: Agriculture characterized by part-time work, businesses

13:38

Minister of Interior: Orchestras of PPA and Defense Forces could be merged Updated

13:16

Prime minister to BBC: Russia diplomat expulsion a new phenomenon

12:22

Football world cup qualifier relocation to Poland cost state €140,000

11:48

Gallery: Old Luther quarter in Tallinn city center to come to life

11:13

Portal: Tallink ship home to 1,000 UK police officers at June G7 summit

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: