Minister of Interior: Orchestras of PPA and Defense Forces could be merged

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) has announced that the orchestras of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Jaani noted that he understands the reasons for the decision to lose the EDF orchestra, but he finds that this is not the only alternative.

"The PPA has to deal with the extremely difficult task of solving an equation of having to limit expenses in every field, but there are only a few places to save the money in without losing quality. There's a situation in the PPA where no option is excluded. As painful as it may be. It would reasonable to take a step back and analyze other alternatives."

Media reports appeared Monday that the EDF's orchestra and also chaplaincy services would be scaled down as part of defense cuts which, defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says, focus on trimming operational costs, rather than investments.

Jaani said that currently, the are many possibilities on the table, an not final decisions.

"One option is joining the orchestras of the Defense Forces and PPA. Let's think outside the box. It is clear that we have bad and very bad options. We are facing such a situation. We should find the best in the worst together. We are going to keep thinking about it, final decisions will be made in autumn after the state budget is confirmed," Jaani said.

Meanwhile, a PPA source told ERR's online news in Estonian Tuesday that a submission was to be made Friday which would also see that authority's orchestra cut. PPA chief Elmar Vaher was unable to give comment as yet, saying the matter was being processed.

This article was updated to include information on the possible cutting of the PPA orchestra.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

