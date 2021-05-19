Head of PPA orchestra: Joining two orchestras is more difficult than seems

Kristiina Veerde Source: ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will make a proposal to the Minister of the Interior to disband its own orchestra, which currently consists of 30 musicians. The head of the orchestra, Kristiina Veedre, said that it might seem easy on paper to merge the orchestras of PPA and the Defense Forces, which was the proposal by the Minister of the Interior, Kristian Jaani (Center), but in reality, this could cause a lot of headaches. The subject arose with the Interior ministry's proposal to remove the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) orchestra.

"An orchestra isn't something that can be broken, take a little from there and then a little from there," she said and added that PPA's orchestra has survived one joining when the police and border guard orchestras were joined. "It has taken 10 years to train the current joint orchestra."

She said it might be easy on paper to join the orchestras, but it's quite difficult in reality. "We have 300 shows a year per the two orchestras and it is not possible to do it with one orchestra," Veerde said.

"The biggest difference is that the EDF orchestra is a military orchestra, while we are still a civilian orchestra," she said, stressing that although they are under the administration of the Ministry of the Interior and perform ceremonies, public concert activities also play a very important role. "The PPA orchestra also includes one of the leading big bands that has been carrying this culture in Estonia for the last 20 years, our scope is quite different and much wider."

"It can be said that the PPA orchestra is one of the leaders of wind instruments music in Estonia, we order a lot of new music for wind orchestras and try to develop it with different ensembles and collaborations," Kristiina Veerde said.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

