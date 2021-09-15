Gallery: SAPTK brings covid restrictions complaint to court

On Wednesday, the Tallinn Administrative Court began hearing an appeal from the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) which challenges the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government.

The case disputes whether the introduction of restrictions by an administrative act was lawful and whether the restrictions imposed on holding public meetings in the spring were constitutional.

Head of SAPTK Varro Vooglaid said he filed the action to determine whether the establishment of restrictions in the form of a general order is the correct legal form.

He said the restrictions being imposed by an individual act stops the chancellor of justice from exercising constitutional review.

