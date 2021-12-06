Tram acquisition to cost Tallinn €71 million

Tallinn's investment budget strategy shows that acquiring new trams will cost the city a little north of €71 million.

The city has allocated €1.2 million in resources to acquire new trams in 2022, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Friday.

There were three offers made for the Tallinn public transport firm Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) tender to procure 23 new trams, which the city hopes to sign a contract on no later than in the beginning of 2022.

The tender conditions state that the trams must be 27-34 m in length and 2.4 m wide at the most. The height from the rails must be less than 3.85 m. Each tram must have a seating capacity of at least 50 and a total capacity of at least 160 passengers.

The city currently owns 64 trams.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!