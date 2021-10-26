Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles

Until the start of December, a new bi-articulated trolleybus, capable of disconnecting from its powerlines and run only on its batteries, will be tested out on the trolley lines of Tallinn.

Passengers can take the trolleybus from Monday next week and it will initially operate on trolley line number 1, Tallinn public transport firm Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS told ERR on Tuesday.

The city is currently testing the Solaris Trollino 24 MetroStyle and has no plans of acquiring new trolleybuses yet. The bi-articulated bus fits some 200 passengers, four times as much as a regular bus. It has a total of five entrances and eight wheels, the city's press office announced.

The completely electric-powered new generation trolleybus loads its batteries using the trolley poles and the contact network and can disconnect its poles from the power lines and go for another 3-8 km using its batteries.

Therefore, the trolleybus can be used on lines, which are partly left out of the power line network and can also disconnect its poles in the more complicated intersections of Tallinn, passing them faster than the current trolleybuses can, even at its extended length.

The new trolleybus could be used for express routes, which take main streets to take passengers to mid-town Tallinn during peak traffic hours. Express routes can be started faster and cheaper than new tramlines, since there is no need for tracks, the press office added.

The city of Tallinn has established a goal of losing all diesel buses from its public transport routes by 2025. The buses will be replaced by gas- and electric-powered buses and the entire public transportation fleet should be powered by either gas or electricity by 2035.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

