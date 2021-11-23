3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

There were three offers made for the Tallinn public transport firm Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) tender to procure 23 new trams. The city hopes to enter into a contract no later than in the beginning of 2022.

TLT board chairman Deniss Boroditš said there were three offers made for the tender - tram manufacturers CAF, PESA and Škoda.

"The winner of the tram procurement must be prepared to deliver 23 new trams to Tallinn. The best offer will be clear in the near future, after all tender conditions have been looked at thoroughly and the offers are listed on the basis of conditions and criteria," Boroditš said.

"TLT hopes to sign a successful procurement contract in the first half of 2022 after negotiations," the city transport official added.

The capital city's fleet of trams currently consists of 64 trams. The goal of the procurement is to increase the service quality of Tallinn's public transportation service through increasing the fleet and also extending the service itself.

"Although new tramlines could technically be opened with the existing fleet, new trams will ensure sustainability and will improve the light rail capacity of the capital city. In previous years, Tallinn has acquired 20 new trams and renovated or reconstructed KT4 and KT6 trams, meaning power systems have been modernized to ensure optimal maintenance of tram transport," Boroditš said.

The tender conditions state that the trams must be 27-34 m in length and 2.4 m wide at the most. The height from the rails must be less than 3.85 m. Each tram must have a seating capacity of at least 50 and a total capacity of at least 160 passengers.

