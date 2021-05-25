Emergency waterworks suspend Kadriorg-Kopli tram

The tramline running from Kadriorg-Kopli is likely to be suspended for several days due to emergency waterworks, Tallinn Transport said on Tuesday.

A burst pipe at the intersection of Mere puiestee and Ahtri, close to the Kalev Spa Hotel and Waterpark, means emergency work will take place, disrupting the tramline.

"Tram traffic between Kopli and the city center has stopped from May 25, from the beginning of the working day until the end of emergency works, which are estimated to take several working days, said Olga Polienko, a spokesperson for Tallinn City Transport Company.

She said tram line 1 has been completely interrupted, but tram line 2 is running between Vana-Lõuna and Suur-Paala.

To compensate for the interruption of tram traffic, bus line 73 from Maleva Street along Sepa to the Kopli tram stop has been extended.

Laura Korjus, a spokesperson for Tallinna Vesi, told ERR: "Unfortunately, the leak is under the tramway and this may complicate repair work and the quick restoration of tram traffic."

Korjus said it is possible to drive on Merepuiestee from Viru Square to Balti Station, but not the other way. Both directions of travel are open to buses.

Stops on the replacement bus line between Kopli and Hobujaama:

Hobujaama - Kopli: Hobujaama, Mere puiestee, Linnahall, temporary stop Põhja puiestee, temporary stop Balti jaam, temporary stop Telliskivi, Pelgulinn, Härjapea, Maisi, Rukki, temporary stop Angerja, temporary stop Sitsi, Maleva, Sirbi, Marati, Sepa, Kopli. The bus will not stop at Kanuti, Salme, Volta and Krulli.

Temporary bus stops Hobujaama - Kopli. Source: Tallinn Transport.

Kopli - Hobujaama: Kopli, Sepa, Marati, Sirbi, Maleva, temporary stop Sitsi, temporary stop Angerja, temporary stop Krulli, temporary stop Volta, temporary stop Salme, temporary stop Telliskivi, temporary stop on Vana-Kalamaja tänav, Põhja puiestee, Linnahall, temporary stop Kanuti, Mere puiestee, Hobujaama. The bus will not stop at Balti jaam.

Temporary bus stops Kopli - Hobujaama. Source: Tallinn Transport.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!