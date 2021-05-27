Kadriorg-Kopli tram to resume service on Thursday

Tallinn trams will restart on the Kadriorg-Kopli line on Thursday after emergency waterworks were completed on Wednesday after a burst pipe.

Trams 1 and 2 had not been able to travel to Kopli due to emergency work at the intersection of Mere puiestee and Ahtri. Tallinn City Government said trams would restart on Thursday.

The trams had been replaced by additional stops on bus number 73 since Monday.

Tarmo Sule, deputy head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Board, said the basic structure of the tramway was seriously damaged by the water.

The water connection was restored on Tuesday.

