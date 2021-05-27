Kadriorg-Kopli tram to resume service on Thursday

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Emergency works on Mere puiestee on May 25. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn trams will restart on the Kadriorg-Kopli line on Thursday after emergency waterworks were completed on Wednesday after a burst pipe.

Trams 1 and 2 had not been able to travel to Kopli due to emergency work at the intersection of Mere puiestee and Ahtri. Tallinn City Government said trams would restart on Thursday.

The trams had been replaced by additional stops on bus number 73 since Monday.

Tarmo Sule, deputy head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Board, said the basic structure of the tramway was seriously damaged by the water.

The water connection was restored on Tuesday.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:49

Aggregate ratings: More male respondents back EKRE than any other party

10:41

Health Board: 144 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:22

Defense minister, US helicopters visit Spring Storm exercise

09:49

Kadriorg-Kopli tram to resume service on Thursday

09:24

Coronavirus round-up: May 17-23

09:01

President in Austria: Our countries can lead green, digital transformations

08:24

Statistics: Wages rose in first quarter of 2021

26.05

Supreme Court: Developing wind energy in significant public interest

26.05

Estonia, Poland air forces recognize cooperation at Ämari ceremony

26.05

105,000 income tax returns still to be filed

26.05

One third of MPs pledge to vote in favor of fur farm ban

26.05

National football team for upcoming matches unveiled

26.05

Global Estonia Report: May 26– June 2

26.05

Plans for new main street connecting Kalamaja and Old Town unveiled

26.05

Survey: Every third person planning to travel in six months' time

26.05

Gallery: Waters at two Ratva 'witches' wells' at record heights

26.05

'Pealtnägija': The exclusive club of Estonian private helicopter pilots

26.05

Riigikogu to return to Toompea sessions next week

26.05

Minister wants oil shale plant work halted until legal issues resolved

26.05

Weather Service issues warning about heavy rain, possible floods

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: