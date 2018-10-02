Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

The head of the internal audit division of Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT), Erkki Jõeääre, has resigned, ERR's Estonian online news reported on Tuesday. Jõeääre apparently had to leave because of an existing criminal record, though TLT stressed they had no issue with the quality of his work.

ERR's Aktuaalne kaamera newscast reported earlier that the anti-corruption unit of the Central Criminal Police had investigated a crime "connected to the activities of former employee of the Police and Boarder Guard Board E. Jõeääre."

According to his record, Jõeääre was found guilty by the Harju County Court of embezzlement as well as the falsification of documents.

Both TLT's CEO, Deniss Boroditš, and its supervisory board chairman, Kalle Klandorf (Centre) said that they hadn't known about Jõeääre's criminal record.

Jõeääre handed in his resignation following Aktuaalne kaamera's report. Boroditš stressed on Tuesday that the company had had no prior knowledge of his criminal record, and also said that the company has been happy with Jõeääre's work.

"Still, in the case of the head of the internal audit department, the standards that apply are higher than usual for obvious reasons," Boroditš said.

The case is only the latest in a long string of problems for TLT related to criminal and corrupt activities of its employees: read on below the comments bar for related articles.

