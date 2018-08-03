Tallinn transport company suspends, reports head of administration Moorast

Tallinn transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) has suspended the employment contract of Toivo Moorast, head of administrative services, after the results of an external audit gave cause for suspecting abuse of office.

The external audit was conducted over the course of two months beginning in mid-May, and based on the results thereof, the leadership of TLT decided to launch an internal investigation into Moorast.

The internal investigation will determine whether his activities as head of administrative services at the company have the characteristics of a criminal offence and whether any abuse of office has occurred, Tallinn City Government announced.

The company has also filed a report of a criminal offence with the North District Prosecutor's Office.

"The North District Prosecutor's Office will have ten days to determine whether or not there are grounds to launch a criminal investigation," spokesperson Kaarel Kallas told ERR.

Moorast, a longtime city official, has been a member of the Centre Party since 2002.