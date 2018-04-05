Paper: Arrested Tallinn transport company official enjoyed the high life

If you're driving a Lamborghini around town, this won't last for long — so allegedly warned Jaanus Vink, assistant manager of the bus repair workshops of City of Tallinn transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT), who was arrested on Wednesday as a suspect in corruption.

According to the sources of daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian), Vink enjoyed a rather flashy lifestyle, and in addition to the Lamborghini has been sighted driving another luxury vehicle — a 2016 Mercedes-Benz SUV with the tags 666TAK. TAK was also the abbreviation for Tallinna Autobussikoondise AS, one of the two predecessors of the current TLT.

The paper claims that Vink is the owner of a mansion together with a fleet of cars on Rannamõisa Road in Tallinn's Haabersti District, as well as nearly ten apartments across the capital city and two properties in the nearby village of Maardu totaling 14.5 hectares in size.

Vink also owns nearly one third of bus transport company H-Liinid AS as well as Arvika OÜ, which sells 23 makes of vehicles, including Hummer, Harley-Davidson and Mercedes-Benz, although the vehicles in question are not the newest and the majority have been imported from the U.S.

On social media, Vink himself has been modest, but friends have posted pictures posing with his various assets, including posing on the hood of his Hummmer or Aston Martin; his Lamborghini has featured in various photos as well.

According to ERR's information, Vink has been taken into custody at the request of the North District Prosecutor's Office for an initial period of up to two months. Vink is suspected of accepting bribes on a large scale between 2012-2017 in connection with ensuring that certain companies would be given an advantage in used bus and repair services procurements.

The total amount of assets received as a bribe amounts to €2 million.