Prosecutor suspects state registers employees of corruption

The Internal Security Service (ISS) detained three employees of Estonia's Centre of Registers and Information Systems (RIK) earlier this year. The Office of the Prosecutor-General is suspecting them of having accepted bribes.

Press spokesman of the Office of the Prosecutor-General, Kaarel Kallas, confirmed that an investigation was opened in early July this year, daily Eesti Päevaleht wrote on Friday.

"We can specify that a criminal investigation is being carried out according to the paragraph [of Estonian law] that deals with accepting bribes. Evidence is currently being collected, and the evidence analysed," the paper quoted Kallas as saying.

The prosecutor hasn't yet filed for arrest warrants in the case. The names of the suspects so far haven't been made public, but according to information available to Päevaleht, one of the suspects is former head of the RIK's maintenance department, Janek Nozdrenko.

Nozdrenko confirmed to the paper that he is being investigated, but said that he doubts the case will ever make it to the point where charges are filed.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!