Parties to await election results in Tallinn pubs and restaurants

Parties participating in the local government elections this week will await results on Sunday in pubs and restaurants in downtown Tallinn. Results will come in later than usual, because e-votes cannot be published right away at 8 p.m.

The Reform Party will gather at Nordic Hotel Forum on Sunday evening.

The Center Party will go to grill restaurant City Grill House, located at the Tallink Hotel.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is planning on going to bar-restaurant Chicago 1933 to await for election results.

Isamaa has chosen Kochi Aidad near the Port of Tallinn's D-terminal as their party location.

The Social Democratic Party will await results at pub Pööbel near the party's head office.

Eesti 200 will gather to Humalakoda brewery at the Balti Jaam marketplace building.

The Estonian Greens have not yet confirmed a location for their election party on Sunday evening.

While results have usually been published at 8 p.m. on the election week's Sunday, they will not be published in the usual manner this year. Since e-votes can be changed until 8 p.m. on Sunday, the electronic vote count will begin after that time and will be published along with the ballot voting results. This is estimated to take place around 10.30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Advance voting opened on Monday and will run until 8 p.m. on Saturday. Election day is on Sunday, October 17. Online voting cannot take place on October 17.

From Friday to Sunday, all 448 polling stations across Estonia will be opened. Voters can vote in any polling station in their city or municipality. An exception is the Peipsiääre municipality in Tartu County, which has four electoral districts - each voter must vote in their district.

