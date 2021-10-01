Ratings: Strong support for Center in Tallinn, but falling elsewhere

Support for the Center Party in Tallinn is almost as strong now as it was before the last local election in 2017, but there has been a significant decline outside of the capital, new polling from Kantar Emor shows.

The poll shows 39.2 percent of respondents would vote for the Center Party in Tallinn, which is only almost 5 percentage points lower than the results of the 2017 election. The party is still the clear favorite in Tallinn.

However, elsewhere in Estonia, only 17.4 percent prefer the Center Party. This is 10 percent lower than in 2017.

Aivar Voog, head of research at Kantar Emor, said the party has mainly lost voters to EKRE, whose position in southern and central Estonia has significantly strengthened over the last four years.

Looking at the other parties, Reform's support is the same in Tallinn and across the country at 20.6 percent and 19.6 percent, respectively.

The results are similar for Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party.

Eesti 200 is supported by 8.6 percent in Tallinn where it did not run four years ago. Outside of Tallinn, the party's support rises to 9.4 percent.

The next local election will take place this month.

Kantar Emor carried out an online poll between September 15-29. In total, 1,681 people took part between the ages of 16-84.

Participants were asked: "If there were local elections tomorrow and the following political parties or electoral blocs were running for office, who would you vote for?"

--

