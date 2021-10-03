EKRE council: Government must contain electricity price advance

News
Open gallery
13 photos
News

The council of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) said in a political statement that the government must take action to contain the rising price of electricity.

The political statement reads that the government's health policy and inaction concerning price advance will lead Estonia into a deep crisis.

"We find the current government's indifferent attitude toward stark price advance to be criminal and irresponsible. Members of the government need to realize that the general price advance that will follow in the wake of growing electricity prices jeopardizes people's daily subsistence, economic sustainability and social stability."

EKRE finds that the price of electricity could be managed through lower power transmission fees, temporarily leaving the CO2 quota trading system, state prices and VAT exemptions.

"However, instead of taking action, the ruling parties (Reform and Center – ed.) are talking about how prices are supposed to go up in the interests of the green turn. EKRE finds wearing out the people and destroying the economy in the name of left-wing extremist green ideology unconditionally unacceptable. The government and Riigikogu must ensure basic subsistence and well-being of the people. Inaction is neither excusable nor forgivable," the statement reads.

The council is also critical of the government's coronavirus policy. "We are deeply troubled by state coercive measures and communication that ridicules unvaccinated people. We will not stand for a situation where the government is aggressively pushing measures the effectiveness in solving the coronavirus crisis of which remains questionable. Just like it is elsewhere in the world, Estonia must retain the principle of vaccine freedom."

Evelin Poolamets elected council chair

The EKRE council, after meeting in Järvakandi on Sunday, elected Evelin Poolamets as council chair.

Poolamets is a Lääne-Viru County tourism entrepreneur and member of the Vinni Municipality Council. She is a married mother of two. Poolamets has graduated from the University of Tartu where she studied chemistry and has a product design degree from the Estonian Academy of Arts.

She said that EKRE must reinforce its position as the most popular political party in Estonia.

"We have managed to gain female supporters recently, which efforts we need to maintain. Our popularity shows that the positions of the most pro-Estonian and pro-family party speak to the electorate," she said.

EKRE elected jurist Paul Puustusmaa as deputy council chairman.

The EKRE council is made up of the party's honorary chairman, chairman and deputy chairmen, MPs, council members, organization chairmen and county and city leaders. The latter also elect one representative for every 300 members.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:10

Samost and Sildam: Little change in budget under different government

19:25

EKRE council: Government must contain electricity price advance

18:54

Tänak finishes second in Rally Finland

12:56

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

11:41

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

11:15

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

09:59

Ministry promises to remedy public sector IT problems with new agency

09:08

Estonia has over 200,000 vaccine doses

08:59

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

08:37

People with Covid antibodies can get one shot of vaccine

02.10

LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

02.10

Top court dismisses appeal to block construction of oil plant

02.10

Health Board: 212 covid patients, 742 new cases, one death

02.10

Auditor general: Covid-19 crisis management structure unclear Updated

02.10

EU commission president to visit Estonia, approve covid recovery plan

02.10

Estonia needs additional €400 million for construction of Rail Baltic

01.10

Court overrules family rights group's covid restrictions complaint

01.10

Covid cases to rise in Harju, Ida-Viru counties in coming weeks

01.10

Ministry: Ten-year forestry plan objectives met

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

01.10

Ott Tänak hit with €5,000 speeding fine in Finland

11:41

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

02.10

LSM: Bears to be 'scared' back over Latvian-Estonian border

12:56

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

08:59

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

11:15

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: