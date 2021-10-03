EKRE council: Government must contain electricity price advance

The council of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) said in a political statement that the government must take action to contain the rising price of electricity.

The political statement reads that the government's health policy and inaction concerning price advance will lead Estonia into a deep crisis.

"We find the current government's indifferent attitude toward stark price advance to be criminal and irresponsible. Members of the government need to realize that the general price advance that will follow in the wake of growing electricity prices jeopardizes people's daily subsistence, economic sustainability and social stability."

EKRE finds that the price of electricity could be managed through lower power transmission fees, temporarily leaving the CO2 quota trading system, state prices and VAT exemptions.

"However, instead of taking action, the ruling parties (Reform and Center – ed.) are talking about how prices are supposed to go up in the interests of the green turn. EKRE finds wearing out the people and destroying the economy in the name of left-wing extremist green ideology unconditionally unacceptable. The government and Riigikogu must ensure basic subsistence and well-being of the people. Inaction is neither excusable nor forgivable," the statement reads.

The council is also critical of the government's coronavirus policy. "We are deeply troubled by state coercive measures and communication that ridicules unvaccinated people. We will not stand for a situation where the government is aggressively pushing measures the effectiveness in solving the coronavirus crisis of which remains questionable. Just like it is elsewhere in the world, Estonia must retain the principle of vaccine freedom."

Evelin Poolamets elected council chair

The EKRE council, after meeting in Järvakandi on Sunday, elected Evelin Poolamets as council chair.

Poolamets is a Lääne-Viru County tourism entrepreneur and member of the Vinni Municipality Council. She is a married mother of two. Poolamets has graduated from the University of Tartu where she studied chemistry and has a product design degree from the Estonian Academy of Arts.

She said that EKRE must reinforce its position as the most popular political party in Estonia.

"We have managed to gain female supporters recently, which efforts we need to maintain. Our popularity shows that the positions of the most pro-Estonian and pro-family party speak to the electorate," she said.

EKRE elected jurist Paul Puustusmaa as deputy council chairman.

The EKRE council is made up of the party's honorary chairman, chairman and deputy chairmen, MPs, council members, organization chairmen and county and city leaders. The latter also elect one representative for every 300 members.

