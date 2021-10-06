Electricity prices reach historic high, again

The price of electricity in Estonia's bidding zone of the Nord Pool market reached an historic high for Thursday of €178.4 per megawatt-hour.

This represented a 67.3 percent rise on the previous day, BNS reports, and outstrips the previous all-time record of €160.36 per MWh, set just three weeks ago, on September 15.

Prior to 2021, the daily average highest price was €124.77 per MWh.

In Latvia and Lithuania, prices are even higher, at €187.58 and €220.45 per MWh respectively for Thursday, even larger rises than in Estonia, while in Finland the figure stood at €84.89 per MWh.

The ongoing rise in electricity prices has been politicized ahead of the October 17 local elections; high prices of fossil fuels and CO2 quotas have been blamed as causes.

