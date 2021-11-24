Liimets to German foreign minister: Crucial EU speaks in one voice

It is "crucial" the European Union "continues to speak in one voice", Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas on Tuesday.

Discussing the country's shared view on solving the Belarusian crisis with Maas, Liimets underlined the importance of unity in the European Union.

"For the hybrid actions by the Belarusian authorities to stop, it is crucial that the European Union continues to speak in one voice and with resolve," the Estonian minister said.

Last week German Chancellor Angela Merkel was criticized for calling Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko twice, seemingly breaking with the EU view and going over the heads of other countries.

Liimets later confirmed countries had been briefed a call would take place and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Germany shared information about the discussions afterward.

In the meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, Liimets said international pressure must continue to prevent the Belarusian authorities from diverting attention from their "grave violations of human rights and international agreements".

Additionally, Belarus must be made to "repatriate the people they have lured into the country with false promises," she said.

The minister also called for the release of political prisoners and the development of civil society and free media.

Speaking about Russia's actions on the border with Ukraine, Liimets underlined that the further escalation of the situation would be extremely dangerous and would threaten the security of not only Ukraine but also Europe.

Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of cooperation between the European Union and NATO and discussed resilience and EU-China relations.

