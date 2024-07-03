Reform Party expels former Riigikogu MP Aivar Viidik

Aivar Viidik.
Aivar Viidik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Based on the proposal of the party's Hiiumaa regional branch, the Reform Party has expelled former Riigikogu MP and Hiumaa Municipal Council Chair Aivar Viidik.

"We expelled Viidik from the Reform Party based on the proposal of the local branch," Minister of Climate Kristen Michal said on Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" show after the Reform Party's executive board meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Estonian Business Register, Viidik joined the Reform Party in November 2018 and was officially expelled from the party on July 2, 2024.

Local news outlet Hiiu Leht wrote that the Reform Party's Hiiumaa regional branch had proposed the expulsion of Viidik, due to him damaging the party's reputation.

Viidik, who was dismissed from his post as mayor of Kärdla, returned to the Hiiumaa Municipal Council, where he did not join the Reform Party group. Subsequently, the Reform Party was left with only two members in the council and lost the right to operate as a political group and participate in the work of the council's executive.

The relationship between Viidik and the party's regional branch had already begun to  show signs of strain last year, when he was not re-elected as Reform's regional leader and no longer took part in the process to elect the leadership.

Former Riigikogu MP and Hiiumaa Municipal Council Chair Aivar Viidik was dismissed from his post as mayor of Kärdla in April. The move was approved by the Reform Party, which is part of the Hiiumaa Municipality's ruling coalition.

Viidik was a member of the Riigikogu from January 2021 until July 2022. He was the head of the Kärdla sub-district of the Hiiumaa Municipality from August 2022 to April 2024.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

