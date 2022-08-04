Gallery: Traditional Hiiumaa 'boat blankets' get contemporary take

Culture
'Rüi' traditional Hiiumaa boat blankets being made on the Leiger.
Open gallery
6 photos
Culture

A museum on the island of Hiiumaa hopes to complete a replica traditional 'boat blanket', by the end of summer, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Boat blankets were used by those traveling at sea in order to keep warm on long journeys and while sleeping, and creations in Hiiumaa had a specific design, still in production in the late 19th century and also known traditionally as "Rüi".

Interested members of the public could contribute to the project themselves, sewing the strips of rag to the cloth which would festoon the base blanket. This was all done aboard a modern vessel, the Leiger, a ferry which connects Hiiumaa with the mainland, via the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route.

Kadri Kuusk of Hiiumaa Museum, told ETV nws show "Aktuaalne kamera" (AK) that the strips of rags, also known in the local dialect as 'dolls' (Nukud), are atteched to base fabric (see gallery) and were a traditional Hiiumaa handicraft through to the end of the 19th century.

Kuusk said: "The Vikings already used similar blankets, although they loved wool and used this on long sea voyages. Similar fabrics with rags attached were also used as 'boat blankets', and in general these were used in cold weather."

Such bedding could weigh up to 16kg, while the sick would not sleep under them, simply due to the sheer weight, Kuusk added.

Only two original 'boat blankets' are extant, one, in good condition, at a museum in Finland, the other, in a poorer state, at the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Of the new version, work-in-progress, Kuusk said: "I'm hoping it will be ready around the end of August – we are looking for people who would be willing to try out sleeping under it outdoors, either on a boat or in a barn, who would then outline to us what it felt like, was it to rough, or itchy – in other words how might a 19th century person feel when they had to sleep under that type of blanket."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

18:28

Ex-Free Party leader: Riigikogu harder nut to crack for newcomers nowadays

18:07

Census: Estonian women still among EU's most highly educated

17:49

Consular assistance options for Estonians in Russia now very scarce

17:31

Hansab to open service points for issuing Estonian identity documents

17:10

Ott Tänak third in Rally Finland opening test

16:43

Gallery: Traditional Hiiumaa 'boat blankets' get contemporary take

16:29

Bank of Estonia issues €271 million cash in second quarter

16:12

Reinsalu: If West remains passive, Russia gains an advantage in Ukraine

15:55

Illness forces swimmer Jefimova to withdraw from European championships

15:41

Narva councilors want to meet government to resolve tank monument issue

15:13

Tartu Food and Wine Festival starts Friday

14:50

Gallery: Kuressaare Maritime Festival brings parties, concerts to Saaremaa

14:36

Nine Estonian orienteers through to short course final in Rakvere

14:22

Rescue Board sends two mechanical excavators to Ukraine

13:44

Interest in CNG cars wanes as price of fuel increases

13:32

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

13:17

Tartu's new Downtown Cultural Center awaiting Riigikogu approval

12:48

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

12:21

Estonian in Taiwan: Pelosi visit latest in major shift in western relations

11:47

Daily: Goalkeeper Hein promoted to Arsenal first team ahead of new season

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: