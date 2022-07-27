Electric bike share scheme opens in Hiiumaa

A network of rentable electric bikes is being created across Estonia's second biggest island Hiiumaa.

There are currently 12 Estonian-made Ampler bikes available which can be rented through Facebook, MTÜ Ungrukivi Selts Board member Peep Lillemägi told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

With a full battery, the bikes can be ridden between 50 and 70 kilometers, which covers most of the island.

"With these bikes, if you manage to run out of battery, you can use it like a normal bike and pedal, but the distances in Hiiumaa are so small that this probably will not happen, the battery will last," Lillemägi said.

There are plans to more than double the number of bikes in the future and to open more rental stations.

Currently, they can be picked up, dropped off and charged at wooden "houses" in Heltermaa Harbor in the east and Kõrgessaare in the west, but it is hoped another can be opened in Kõpu. The bikes are charged using solar power.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!