Electric bike share scheme opens in Hiiumaa

News
Electric bikes in Hiiumaa.
Electric bikes in Hiiumaa. Source: ERR
News

A network of rentable electric bikes is being created across Estonia's second biggest island Hiiumaa.

There are currently 12 Estonian-made Ampler bikes available which can be rented through Facebook, MTÜ Ungrukivi Selts Board member Peep Lillemägi told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

With a full battery, the bikes can be ridden between 50 and 70 kilometers, which covers most of the island.

"With these bikes, if you manage to run out of battery, you can use it like a normal bike and pedal, but the distances in Hiiumaa are so small that this probably will not happen, the battery will last," Lillemägi said.

There are plans to more than double the number of bikes in the future and to open more rental stations.

Currently, they can be picked up, dropped off and charged at wooden "houses" in Heltermaa Harbor in the east and Kõrgessaare in the west, but it is hoped another can be opened in Kõpu. The bikes are charged using solar power.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:46

Calls to Estonian donation hotlines for Ukraine not tax-deductible

14:12

One-third of district heating gas can be replaced by shale oil

13:35

Electric bike share scheme opens in Hiiumaa

13:08

Tallinn exploring options for coordinating childcare institution locations

12:34

Government hoping for universal electricity service agreement by October

12:01

Tõnis Saarts: Kaja Kallas needs to get her 'backroom' working

11:42

Elering builds three synchronous condensers to separate from Russian system

11:16

Estonia wants to establish central loan register for private loans

10:50

NATO maritime group practicing cooperation in Baltic Sea

10:25

Narva Mayor: Narva will not relocate Soviet tank monument

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

26.07

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here Updated

26.07

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

26.07

Ieva Ilves to run in Latvian elections

26.07

EU ministers reach agreement to reduce natural gas consumption 15 percent Updated

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

09:55

Estonia's consumer spending at record high

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: