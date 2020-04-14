Pirita district council reject plans for Merivälja pier

Pirita district council has sent a proposal to the Tallinn City Planning Board rejecting a development plan for Merivälja pier and the surrounding area after receiving many complaints. However, ultimately, the decision lays with the Tallinn City Planning Board.

Fausto Capital OÜ wants to build a three-storey marina with a restaurant and hotel premises at Ranna tee 1. The submitted plan is 17 percent of the owner's land, the rest is planned on city land. Merivälja pier is dilapidated and located on the edge of Viimsi and Tallinn with a view of the Tallinn skyline

In a letter to the planning board Tõnis Liinat, Pirita district elder, wrote: "The preparation of the detailed plan for the Ranna tee 1 property and the adjacent area was initiated almost five years ago. The detailed plan procedure has been unreasonably long and we have stated that the solution is still not quite in line with the starting points and additional conditions."

He said that Pirita residents have repeatedly submitted objections to the detailed plan and there is strong opposition from residents to the development area as a port.

Considering the proposals and objections made during the discussion of the detailed plan, the government of Pirita district did not approve the detailed plan of the Merivälja pier in 2018.

"In order to get consent, the developer was asked to do more research, reduce the volume of construction and adhere to the terms of reference. Unfortunately, this has not been the case," Liinat said.

He said the council objected to a three-storey building being built in the area and believe a one-story building would be sufficient. However, the developer only altered the height of the building from 11 meters to 10.5 meters. "Small changes are not enough to move forward with this detailed plan."

Liinat told ERR the town planning authority asked the council for its opinion, as it had received a request from Fausto. "We received a letter from the developer - he made an official application for the building register - and we replied. We had previously reviewed the documentation with the district architect - because the developer had not complied with our proposals, we had no choice but to reject the project," he said.

Liinat said the decision of the City Planning Board could be expected within a few weeks.

Margit Lokk, the coordinator of the City Planning Board, told ERR the board is ready to decide as soon as an agreement has been reached with the Environment and Public Utilities Board. However, she could not say how quickly a decision could be made.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!