Andrei Korobeinik returns as Pärnu city council chair

Andrei Korobeinik (Center) has been returned as Pärnu city council chair.

All 23 coalition councilors voted in favor of Korobeinik, who is also a Riigikogu MP.

Council chair – speaker of the council chamber – is seen as on a footing with municipal mayor.

Jane Mets (Reform) and Helle Kullerkupp (EKRE) were elected deputy council chairs

The coalition consists of Center, Reform and local electoral alliance Pärnu Ühendab, at the 39-seat chamber.

Korobeinik listed a proposed bridge and economic recovery in the town, Estonia's summer capital, as priorities.

The city's mayor is Romek Kosenkranius, from the Pärnu Ühendab alliance.

While the local elections were held a month ago to the day, the intervening period has been used for parties to negotiate coalitions, the format in most municipalities. Now all electoral complaints have been resolved, councils have a matter of days before they are legally obliged to start working.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!