Estonian Greens to pick new leadership

The Estonian Greens finished second to last among parties in the recent local government election and will begin choosing new leadership on November 20.

Party co-chairman Kaspar Kurve confirmed that he will not continue at his position, his colleague Züleyxa Izmailova has not yet provided an answer, daily Postimees (link in Estonian) reported.

Kurve said party leadership should take responsibility for the party's failure at the recent elections, Izmailova noted that the party needs new energy at the top.

Izmailova added that the party's success has been very short-lived and said changes need to be made for the party to move on.

Kurve told ERR on October 19 that he will not continue as party co-chairman because of the local election results. The Estonian Greens received 6,307 votes nationwide, good for 1.1 percent of the total results. The party made it into the local government council in only Antsla municipality, getting two seats in the 19-member council.

