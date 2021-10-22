Ratings: Reform Party retains lead over EKRE

The prime ministerial Reform Party has seen a decrease of 4 percent in party support ratings from September, but still retains a small lead over the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), polling from Kantar Emor shows.

Reform's support dropped from 27 percent in September to 23 percent in October, which is the biggest statistical change in Emor's data.

The prime minister's party still retained a slim lead ahead of EKRE, which had the support of 21 percent of a sample of the voting age population. EKRE's support went down 1 percentage point from September.

The support for Center Party had a small jump and went from 16 percent in September to 18 percent in October. The support for Eesti 200 was 16 percent for the second consecutive month. Support for the Social Democratic Party increased from 9 percent in September to 10 percent in October. Isamaa saw its support go up from 6 percent to 8 percent, their best showing since January.

The Estonian Greens saw their support go from 3 percent in September to 4 percent last month. The Estonian Party for the Future (TULE) stands at 1 percent support for October.

Emor does not include the "cannot say" category in its results to make them comparable to the situation in the Riigikogu elections.

A total of 1,218 voting-age people responded to Emor's survey, which was conducted in October 14-20.

A graph of the survey titled "If the Riigikogu elections were to take place tomorrow and the following parties participated, who would you vote for?" is available below.

