Greens postpone general assembly, approve co-chair's resignation

The Estonian Greens will postpone the party's general assembly to pick new leadership after a disappointing result in the local government elections, citing the spread of the coronavirus. The party also approved the resignation request of co-chairman Kaspar Kurve.

Party co-chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova said physical participation at the assembly is necessary to pick new leadership. The meeting was scheduled to take place on November 20.

Izmailova said postponing the event is the only possible option in the current epidemiological situation. "We made a decision to wait until restrictions will have their effect and the situation with infections decreases," the Greens co-chairwoman said.

Party leadership will announce a new general assembly as soon as possible.

In addition, the party decided to approve the resignation request of co-chairman Kaspar Kurve, who announced his intention to resign after the local government elections, in which the Greens finished second to last among parties. According to the party statutes, deputy chair Timur Sagitov will replace Kurve until new leadership is elected.

Kurve said party leadership should take responsibility for the party's failure at the recent elections. The Estonian Greens received 6,307 votes nationwide, good for 1.1 percent of the total results. The party made it into the local government council in only Antsla municipality, getting two seats in the 19-member council.

Izmailova told ERR last week that she has not yet decided if she will run for party leadership again. She did confirm that she will run in the next Riigikogu elections. She noted that the Estonian Greens require more resources and more systemic actions, in addition to finding a way to speak to people uninterested in politics.

