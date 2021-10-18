Center Party loses absolute majority in Tallinn

The Center Party has lost its absolute majority in Tallinn for the first time in over a decade. The party won 38 seats but needed 40 to rule alone.

Center won 45.2 percent of the votes and received a total of 83,825 ballots, approximately 1,500 fewer than in 2017.

This is the first time in four election cycles the party has not won 40 seats or more on the 79-member council. It will now need to create a coalition to take power.

Reform won 15 city council seats. The party received 18 percent of the votes, or 33,460 ballots, which is approximately 6,000 votes less than four years ago.

Eesti 200 won eight seats with 9.6 percent of the vote (17,871 ballots), EKRE seven seats, the Social Democrats six and Isamaa five.

EKRE won 17,352 votes (9.4 percent), the Social Democrats 14,111 (7.6 percent) and Isamaa 13,083 (7.1 percent).

The Greens collected 4,098 votes, 2.2 percent of all votes cast in Tallinn.

In the 2017 local elections, Center won exactly 40 seats collecting 85,309 votes (44.4 percent). Reform won 39,343 votes (20.5 percent).

Mayoral mandate

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) won the largest mandate with 27,070 votes - the highest in the country by far. He has increased his share over the last four years. In 2017, Kõlvart collected 24,712 votes. He ran in Lasnamäe both times.

Kristen Michal, Reform's mayoral candidate, received 2,544 votes in Haabersti.

Marek Reinaas, Eesti 200's candidates, collected 1,909 votes in the City Center (Kesklinn).

Isamaa candidate Urmas Reinsalu won 1,156 votes in Mustamäe.

EKRE's Martin Helme gained 2,272 votes in Lasnamäe.

Raimond Kaljulaid, SDE candidate, received 1,538 votes in North Tallinn.

More data can be seen on the National Election Committee's website.

