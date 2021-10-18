Reform mayor candidate: Coalition against election winner will not end well

Reform Party's Tallinn mayoral candidate Kristen Michal commended Mihhail Kõlvart's election results and said creating a coalition against the election winner would not end well.

"The election winner has this mandate and also a democratic obligation to put together an operational government in the city or state," Michal told ERR on Monday.

He pointed out the Riigikogu elections in 2019, when the Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa got together to form a coalition against Reform, which achieved 28.9 percent of the total votes.

"A coalition was made against the election winner and how did that end? It did not go well in the end. Center has a large mandate in Tallinn, the mayor personally had a great result," Michal said.

The Reform candidate said a clearer picture of Tallinn city government will become clear within the next month.

Earlier on Monday, Kõlvart told ERR that if other parties go to Center for coalition discussions, the party will not give up the responsibility and is open for negotiations. He added that Center will not go into coalition with a party that will rule out Center's election program and who they do not share similar values with.

Center won 45.2 percent of the votes in Tallinn and received a total of 83,825 ballots, approximately 1,500 fewer than in 2017. The party won 38 seats in the 79-seat city council, the first time in four election cycles the party has not won 40 seats or more. It will now need to create a coalition to take power.

Reform won 15 council seats, EKRE won eight, Eesti 200 won seven seats, the Social Democratic Party won six and Isamaa five seats. 40 seats are needed for a coalition to be created.

--

