Reform wins in Tartu, Eesti 200 makes breakthrough

Reform won the election in the City of Tartu gaining 19 seats of the 49-member council, one less than in 2017. Non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 came third.

Reform won 14,761 votes in total, a share of 36.8 percent.

EKRE came second with 6,631 votes - 16.5 percent - and was closely followed by Eesti 200 with 6,387 votes - 15.9 percent. This is the first local election Eesti 200 has competed in. Both parties will receive eight seats on the council.

The Social Democrats won 9.5 percent (3,802 votes) and will get five seats on the council, three less than in 2017.

Isamaa improved its result from the last election, winning 9.7 percent of the vote (3,900 votes). The party will get five seats, two more than last time.

The Center Party were the biggest loser at the election. Their share of the vote is 8.2 percent and the number of seats will drop from seven to four.

Urmas Klaas, mayor of Tartu, received the most amount of votes - 6,424. This was an improvement on 2017 when he won 4,699.

Eesti 200's leader Kristina Kallas won 2,993, the second highest amount.

As Reform does not have a majority, it will need six more seats to form a coalition. This means a choice between EKRE or Eesti 200.

"I believe that the Reform Party's regional board will meet today and decide how to proceed," Klaas told ETV after the results were announced.

He said the party's worldview is very different from EKRE's but said Eesti 200 is a new party that does not understand that a general plan has already been established in Tartu

In total, 40,089 votes were cast.

