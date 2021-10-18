Reform to consult with SDE and Isamaa for Tartu coalition

Reform Party's Tartu region management decided on Monday to invite the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa to consultations about creating a coalition in the city.

Reform's Tartu region head and Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas said Reform gained trust and a mandate from the local residents to create a city government. "It is in Tartu's interests to create a wide-based and effective coalition government, which represents the voices of as many locals as possible," Klaas said.

Reform won 19 seats in the 49-seat Tartu city council. Both EKRE and Eesti 200 will receive eight seats on the council, the Social Democrats (SDE) will get five seats, as will Isamaa. Center Party sends four people to the city council.

Eesti 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas told ERR on Monday that her party is open to join Reform in a coalition, but the SüKu culture center development would likely be a contentious topic.

