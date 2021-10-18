Raik: We are moving toward a coalition in Narva

Katri Raik, the leader of an electoral alliance that won 15 seats in the 31-member Narva city council, said the alliance is moving toward a coalition. Eesti 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas confirmed that her party will likely join Raik to form a coalition in Estonia's eastern-most city.

"We have clearly started negotiations. There is no clear response yet. We are moving toward a coalition," Raik told ERR on Monday.

She noted that a coalition is not normal in Narva, since it has not happened for the last 20 years. "There has been an absolute majority (for Center Party - ed). Therefore, a coalition is a new thing and needs more time and negotiations," Raik said.

She noted that both Eesti 200 and former mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov's electoral alliance Elagu Narva are options for the coalition partnership. "There are different options on the table," Raik said.

"The only one that we have ruled out for the coalition is the Center Party. Center and our alliance are two completely different directions. One is keeping this city in a vacuum, separated from Estonia, and the other is pushing for a leap in development, which is our alliance," Raik said.

Eesti 200 chairwoman Kristina Kallas recognized Raik's success in Narva and said the party is willing to join Raik's alliance in Narva city council.

Katri Raik's electoral list won 15 seats in Narva, only one seat fewer than an absolute majority for the 31-member council. The Center Party came second with 10 seats and Eesti 200 won two. Former mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov's election alliance "Elagu Narva" won four seats.

EKRE, which had been campaigning to win Russian-speakers' votes, failed to cross the threshold and won no seats on the council.

Raik received 4,512 votes, the highest of any candidate.

