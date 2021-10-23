Electoral alliance, Eesti 200 to form coalition in Narva

Former Rigiikogu MP Katri Raik's election alliance and non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 on Friday signed an agreement to start coalition talks in the eastern border town of Narva.

At a press conference, it was said both parties have found a lot of common ground after several days of discussions.

Katri Raik, a former SDE Riigikogu member, said: "We value Eesti 200's priorities, which are educational and social issues. For our part, we definitely want to emphasize the issue of the labor market and a dignified salary."

Denis Larchenko, Eesti 200's faction head, said: "Estonia needs change today, but Narva needs this change even more, and I am very pleased that these changes can start in our hometown. We want to bring about a change in management culture that must be transparent and cooperation-oriented in the future."

At Sunday's local elections, the Katri Raik election alliance won 9,137 votes, or 43.9 percent of the total number of votes, pushing the Center Party from power.

Raik personally won over 4,500 votes making her the fourth most popular candidate in Estonia.

Eesti 200 got 1,403 votes, or 6.7 percent.

The Katri Raik election alliance will have 15 seats on Narva city council, the Center Party 10, the Elagu Narva election coalition four and Eesti 200 two seats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!