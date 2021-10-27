Isamaa, EKRE, electoral alliance to make up Harku municipality government

Councilors from Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will join those from a local electoral alliances in forming the Harku municipality government, after signing an agreement.

All four parties say they consider improving the municipality's public space, including its natural environment, an important task. Harku is just west of Tallinn, and faces pressures including a rising population, new builds, limestone quarrying and environmental concerns.

The agreement states that the municipality's mayor will be appointed by Isamaa, whereas Harku Liit, the electoral alliance, will appoint the council chair.

The line up has a majority of 11 on the 21-seat council.

The local elections of October 17 have been followed by an intensive period of negotiations in many municipalities nationwide, with a view to a coalition agreement being signed in most cases.

A final formality is the confirmation of the electoral results nationwide, which follows in November and gives time for protests and other electoral issues to be resolved.

Electoral alliances, peculiar to the local elections, focus on municipality-specific issues and provide an alternative to mainstream parties and, as in Harku, often enter into coalition with councilors from the national parties.

Isamaa and Harku Liit picked up four seats each, while EKRE won three.

Other live topics in Harku include education, a proposed sports halls and other proposed public buildings, ERR reports.

Once the rural municipality government has been approved, it is voted on at the council, hence the need for a majority in the chamber.

