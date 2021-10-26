Center hoping to reach agreement on Tallinn coalition contract in week

The Center Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), who have been holding coalition negotiations in Tallinn this week, are to meet five times and, if these yield no surprises, a coalition deal should be ready to sign by next Tuesday, Center's chief secretary Andre Hanimägi says.

Hanimägi said that the meetings are taking place from Wednesday to Friday this week, and next week, on Monday and Tuesday. At the last of these, the agreement should be ready to sign but, according to Hanimägi, this depends on the course of the negotiations and if an agreement is reached in every sphere.

He noted that the goal is to reach an agreement before the city council gathers for the first time. As of now, it is not known when will the meeting take place exactly because the Supreme Court is discussing a couple of complaints made about the elections and the decisions should be published at the end of the week. Once the Supreme Court has announced that everything is well, the city council has to be called to meet in one week, Hanimägi said.

Areas discussed in the negotiations are transport, communal, environmental and social topics, education etc.

Hanimägi said that it has been agreed with the SDE that the public will be informed about the progress of the negotiations once the substantive agreements have been reached.

The Center Party won 38 seats in the 79-member Tallinn City Council and the SDE six at the local government elections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!