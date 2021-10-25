Center to be left out of Kohtla-Järve coalition

A coalition government including the Social Democratic Party, Reform Party and electoral alliances Restart Kohtla-Järve and Progress have reached a coalition agreement and will form a city government in Kohtla-Järve, keeping Center from power for the first time in 25 years.

Last week, it was reported that Center was hoping on making a 14:11 coalition with former partner Reform Party, but the opposition election lists had other things in mind.

As a result of negotiations over the weekend, the four political powers, which gained 13 seats in the 25-member city council, have drawn up a coalition agreement and hope to sign it on Thursday.

"We had a constructive, pleasant and cooperative discussion over our programs. There are more common points than differences and a capable coalition has born," said Eduard Odinets, Social Democratic Party member and the most popular candidate in Kohtla-Järve.

Instead of the former three parties, five made it to the local government council. Center Party, which has been in power since the mid-1990s received 12 seats in the 25-member council, down from 18 the previous election cycle. The party's total number of votes went down from 7,688 in 2017 to 4,370 last week.

