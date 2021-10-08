Kohtla-Järve supermarket staff fall foul of language board swoop

News
Maxima store signage in Estonia.
Maxima store signage in Estonia. Source: Maxima Grupe
News

Three supermarket staff have been fined in the Ida-Viru County town of Kohtla-Järve for having an insufficient command of the Estonian language, while six more have been hit with a warning, for the same reason.

Inquisitors from the Estonian Language Board (Keeleamet) swooped on the store, a Maxima outlet, earlier this week, BNS reports, and tested seven staff members' Estonian-language, deeming only one of them to be up to the task, linguistically-speaking.

The mother tongue of around 80 percent of Kohtla-Järve's 35,000 inhabitants is Russian.

The six have been ordered to take an Estonian language exam and issued with a precept.

A further three Maxima employees working at the same store who had failed to comply with an earlier precept have been fined, with the precept's validity period extended.

Customer-facing workers had in the past been required to have Estonian language skills at B2 level in the Common European Framework (CEF), while the level required to obtain citizenship remains at B1.

The CEF follows a six-tier grading system, A1-A2, B1-B2, C1-C2, where A1 represents beginner level and C2 full proficiency.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.10

New PPA unit deployed to Lithuania largest of its kind so far

08.10

Kohtla-Järve supermarket staff fall foul of language board swoop

08.10

Fewer than one percent of coronavirus vaccine doses result in side-effects

08.10

Justice chancellor: Pension scheme legislation not unconstitutional

08.10

Porto Franco development in Tallinn will be ready in 2023

08.10

Expert: Coronavirus picture similar to that in March or April

08.10

Court grants injunction giving unvaccinated individuals vaccinated status

08.10

Gallery: Food courier services gaining pace, not turning a profit just yet Updated

08.10

Frozen healthcare officials need to do something

08.10

Visa applications down five-fold during coronavirus crisis

08.10

PPA makes border inspections more focused, reduced in volume

08.10

Thumb injury to delay start of Kelly Sildaru's season

08.10

Medicines agency: No Moderna-related heart disease cases reported

08.10

Swedbank analyst: Inflation to rise till next spring

08.10

SDE MP to Health Minister: Vaccination shortcomings relate to organization

08.10

Health Board: 248 hospitalized patients, 954 new cases, four deaths

08.10

Chemi-Pharm chosen as Company of the Year 2021

08.10

Healthcare, social and education workers to get booster doses

08.10

Expert: Coronavirus booster doses already recommended for elderly

08.10

Location of Tartu's new culture center creates heated election debate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.10

Estonia joins global corporate tax reform

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

08.10

Health Board: 248 hospitalized patients, 954 new cases, four deaths

07.10

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

07.10

Latvia announces healthcare system state of emergency

08.10

Kohtla-Järve supermarket staff fall foul of language board swoop

07.10

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Alexei Navalny and the West's Schröderizatsiya

08.10

Court grants injunction giving unvaccinated individuals vaccinated status

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: