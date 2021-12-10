Katri Raik to run for mayor of Narva

Katri Raik has decided to give up the post of Narva city council chair and run for mayor of the border city instead.

Raik's election coalition and Eesti 200 have a slight majority in the city council, which is why Raik is sure the council will support her candidacy, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Raik, who won the local elections in Narva, was elected council chair three weeks ago. She explained her decision to run the city council through the need to take over administration quickly.

The recent decision to become mayor serves the purpose of keeping promises made to voters, Raik said.

"Before the election, our slogan or promise was very clearly that I would be serving as mayor. Therefore, the decision was made thinking of every fourth person in Narva who turned up to vote and voted for me. I cannot betray my voters and will therefore start work as the mayor of Narva. But we all know that the final truth will become clear after the December 16 vote," Raik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!