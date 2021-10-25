'Olukorrast riigis' analyzed looming SDE and Center coalition in Tallinn

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) would make a logical partner for the Center Party in Tallinn, host of Vikerraadio talk show "Olukorrast riigis" Indrek Lepik said. Co-host Hindrek Riikoja suggested that the Reform Party would make more sense.

"The Social Democrats make for a highly logical choice for Center in the capital. On the one hand, they aren't as forceful as the Reform Party and desperately need to make the city government, while they will help smooth over Center's recent deficiencies over the next four years or however long the coalition will last," Lepik said.

Riikoja said that it would have made more sense in his mind for Center to invite Reform for talks.

"I do not believe that the Reform Party would make for an active and combative coalition partner as people increasingly get Center and Reform mixed up for the simple reason that there is very little to set them apart these days, other than sporting different legal bodies," he said.

"But Reform, looking at nationwide and Tallinn election results, also needs to rule in Tallinn," Riikoja added.

"Going with SDE is rather an ideological choice as the parties share the most common ground in every possible way."

Lepik and Riikoja agreed that the incoming coalitions in Narva and Tartu will be far more exciting to see. Lepik suggested that Narva will demonstrate the mettle of Eesti 200, invited for talks by Katri Raik's Election Coalition. Riikoja said that it will be interesting to see who will join Reform for a coalition and on what terms in Tartu.

--

