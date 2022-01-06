Newspaper names Narva mayor Person of the Year

Estonia's oldest newspaper Postimees has named Mayor of Narva Katri Raik its Person of the Year.

Editor-in-chief Marti Aavik said Raik was honored for her consistency and perseverance. "Katri Raik has given hope to her homeland and its people," he said.

In an editorial on Thursday, Postimees called Raik a "bridge master" highlighting her ability to build bridges between Narva and the rest of Estonia. It said she has the support of the city's people and "a new style and attitude has been adopted" in how to manage Estonia's most eastern town.

"We very much hope that in the future there will be fewer corruption stories in Narva," the paper wrote, saying it also wants to write about the city's future development.

In 2020, Raik, an SDE MP, left the Riigikogu to take up the position of Mayor of Narva. She won the local election last October with her list and gained one of the largest personal mandates in Estonia.

Previously, Raik has been the head of the Information Service at the University of Tartu, director of Narva College, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Research and the rector of the Academy of Internal Affairs.

Eesti Päevaleht and Delfi chose the Mayor of Tallinn Mikhail Kõlvart (Center) as their person of the year.

