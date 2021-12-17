Narva council elects chairman as new mayor

Narva City Council elected chairman Katri Raik as mayor of Estonia's most eastern town on Thursday.

Raik, who won the local elections in the city with her list earlier this year, received 18 votes of a possible 31. She was the only candidate.

Raik has previously served as mayor from December 2020 to August 2021 but lost a vote of no confidence.

In the local elections, she received one of the highest personal mandates in Estonia after winning 4,512 votes. Her list won 15 seats on the council and 16 were needed for a majority. She has partnered with Eesti 200, who won two seats.

Raik is a former Social Democratic Party Riigikogu member.

