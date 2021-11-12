Tõnis Kõiv confirmed as Rae rural municipality mayor

Tõnis Kõiv (Reform) has been returned as rural municipality mayor in Rae, just outside Tallinn, while Mart Võrklaev, Reform's Riigikogu party group chair, has been elected deputy chair.

Reform retained the absolute majority it had in Rae before the October 17 local election, though Kõiv said that: "Certainly, the Reform Party's large mandate does not mean that we will not give the floor to the other side in the future. To the contrary; we will be happy to listen to plans and ideas from other council members."

Polling day was October 17 but the following weeks have been filled with coalition discussions – in most municipalities, Rae is an exception – while the results of the elections themselves have not been made official yet. That is expected mid-month, once all complaints have been resolved.

