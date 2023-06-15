Optimistic outlook for Tallinn Central Market reconstruction schedule

Major renovation works to overhaul Tallinn Central Market (Keskturg) are expected to begin in two years' time. The market will continue operating as usual until then, with a temporary market building also set to be constructed to enable it to stay open during the renovations.

Kairi Toom, CEO of Astri Group, which owns Tallinn Central Market, told ERR, that a management agreement has been signed with the City of Tallinn and the city government is now awaiting approval of the site's detailed plan.

Toom hopes that the city will give its approval this summer, adding that if that happens, construction work could start in 2025. Until work does get underway, the market will remain open as usual. A temporary building is set to be installed, which will enable the market to continue operating throughout the duration of the renovations.

"Until we start implementing the development, the market will continue to operate as it does today. We have actually done a lot of tidying up of the outdoor area. We've also made changes to our main building, the meat hall," Toom said.

According to Toom, the plan is to keep the market open for the duration of the renovation work, mirroring the approach taken to the reconstruction of the Baltic Station Market (Balti Jaama Turg).

Monika Haukanõmm, a city elder in Tallinn's Kesklinn district, said that any issues related to the detailed plan for the Central Market have now been resolved. Haukanõmm believes that the detailed plan will be adopted this summer.

"Once the detailed plan is adopted, we still have to consider the period of time during which it has to be put out for a public hearing, so that everyone concerned can have their say. After the public hearing, if anyone raises any objections or questions that need to be responded to, then it will move on to the council, where the detailed plan is to be approved," Haukanõmm said.

According to Haukanõmm, the city has high expectations for the new Central Market.

"The new market ought to become a center, not just a market, which gives local residents access to a high-quality food market, with plenty of public space, as well as a central square, parks and roads," Haukanõmm said.

In the near future, Lastekodu tänav, which runs along one side of the market, will also be reconstructed. "These two projects, the reconstruction of Lastekodu tänav and the construction of the new Central Market, would go well together to create a new, high quality urban space," Haukanõmm said.

Astri Group, the owner of the Baltic Station (Balti jaam) Market, bought the Tallinn Central Market (Keskturg) property from Turukaubanduse Aktsiaselts in June 2019. AB Koko won the competition to redesign the Central Market in October 2019. According to the plans at the time, the first phase of the development, was originally due to be completed in 2023.

