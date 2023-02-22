Estonia's Riigikogu adopts statement in support of people of Ukraine

The Riigikogu on Wednesday adopted a statement submitted by 94 MPs to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and to express their respect for the heroic people of Ukraine.

In the statement adopted Wednesday, the Riigikogu condemns the Russian Federation's ongoing military aggression and expresses deep sympathy to the people of Ukraine whose loved ones have fallen in battles with the powerful aggressor or have suffered in the genocide being committed against the peaceful population, according to a press release.

"The bravery of the Ukrainian people obliges countries respecting democratic values to unity and continued cooperation for the victory of Ukraine," the statement reads. "The Riigikogu calls on the international community to support Ukraine by military, political and economic means in a more decisive manner to achieve this goal more quickly."

According to the statement, the Riigikogu supports the ten-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last November, which will help restore peace in Europe and prevent the recurrence of aggression.

"In order to implement the peace plan, the international community must help Ukraine restore its territorial integrity, bring state leaders and senior military officials of the Russian Federation to justice for acts of aggression and war crimes, and ensure the compensation of war damages caused to Ukraine," it continues, calling on countries worldwide to strengthen sanctions against Russia and emphasizing that sanctions must remain in full force until the peace plan is implemented in full.

The Riigikogu supports the establishment by the EU of a center for investigating Russia's crime of aggression in The Hague and is calling on countries to contribute comprehensively to the center's activities as well as continue with efforts to establish an international special tribunal.

In its statement, Estonia's parliament also condemns attempts to admit athletes representing the Russian and Belarusian regimes to international competitions and the Olympic Games in violation of the principles of the Olympic Charter.

"Neither the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nor anyone else can remain neutral in regard to the war launched and the genocidal crimes committed by Russia's terrorist regime — covering up these crimes with the Olympic flag is immoral and unacceptable," the statement reads.

MPs want to see Ukraine in EU, NATO

The Riigikogu calls on EU member states to support Ukraine in carrying out the reforms necessary for achieving membership status of the EU as soon as possible and also expresses support to Ukraine's accession to NATO at the first opportunity.

"Peace and security in Europe are possible only after Ukraine's victory over the aggressor," the statement reads. "Estonia will continue to assist the state and the people of Ukraine by all means available with resolute and steadfast commitment until this victory is achieved.

85 MPs voted in favor of adopting Wednesday's statement.

