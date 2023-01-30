Chairs of 19 foreign affairs committees want special tribunal on Ukraine

News
The European Parliament building in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
The European Parliament building in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Source: European Parliament
News

According to a press release issued by the Riigikogu on January 23, the chairs of the foreign affairs committees of 19 national parliaments and the European Parliament have issued a joint statement advocating the establishment of an international tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine by Russia's military invasion.

The chairs of the foreign affairs committees say that the Russian Federation continues to grossly and blatantly violate international laws and obligations, including all principles of the UN Charter, through its aggressive war against Ukraine, its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. They point out that the planning, preparation, initiation or implementation of war of aggression infringing international agreements, treaties or guarantees constitute a crime against peace.

"We underline that the crimes committed so far by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine demonstrate cynicism and impunity, and a disregard for war regulations and laws that limit the use of military force. We condemn the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and do not recognize the annexation of the captured territories," the chairs of the foreign affairs committees say in the statement issued before the EU-Ukraine summit.

The chairs of the foreign affairs committees strongly support the investigation launched by the International Criminal Court to identify and prosecute all persons who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity on Ukrainian territory. "We advocate the establishment of a dedicated international tribunal for bringing to justice the perpetrators of the international crime of aggression initiated by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022 with a full-scale military invasion of the territory of sovereign Ukraine, by setting up an appropriate legal basis for this purpose, in addition to the International Criminal Court, which cannot exercise jurisdiction over this aggression," they say.

The chairs of foreign affairs committees also express solidarity with Ukraine and its people, encouraging all partners to demonstrate support in any possible way, including by visits to Ukraine.

The statement has been signed by the chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the European Parliament. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Andres Sutt signed the Statement on behalf of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

elections debate

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Thrash metal legends Megadeth confirm July show in Tallinn

18:13

Chairs of 19 foreign affairs committees want special tribunal on Ukraine

18:10

Local governments get funding to enhance integration, adaptation services

17:45

MS Estonia shipwreck final report could be ready early 2024

17:14

Estonia considering expanding marriage officiant rights to private sector

16:46

Eesti Gaas lowers price of gas below the state's compensation level

16:13

Central bank deputy governor: Inflation in Estonia has lost momentum

15:45

Elron and Škoda sign contract to build 10 new passenger trains

15:05

Consumers care more about price than country of origin of food

14:46

Difficult repertoire no worry for Youth Song and Dance Festival auditionees

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.01

Council of Europe report strongly criticizes Estonian e-residency program

07:51

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

10:45

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

27.01

Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints wins Sundance Film Festival directing award

28.01

Injury forces Kelly Sildaru out of signature Aspen X-Games event

13:34

Incoming US ambassador to Estonia George Kent arrives in Tallinn

14:06

Reuters: Export of Russian LPG to Baltics doubles in 2022

29.01

Lauri Läänemets: Estonians' coping is national security

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: