Chairs of 19 foreign affairs committees want special tribunal on Ukraine

According to a press release issued by the Riigikogu on January 23, the chairs of the foreign affairs committees of 19 national parliaments and the European Parliament have issued a joint statement advocating the establishment of an international tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine by Russia's military invasion.

The chairs of the foreign affairs committees say that the Russian Federation continues to grossly and blatantly violate international laws and obligations, including all principles of the UN Charter, through its aggressive war against Ukraine, its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. They point out that the planning, preparation, initiation or implementation of war of aggression infringing international agreements, treaties or guarantees constitute a crime against peace.

"We underline that the crimes committed so far by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine demonstrate cynicism and impunity, and a disregard for war regulations and laws that limit the use of military force. We condemn the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and do not recognize the annexation of the captured territories," the chairs of the foreign affairs committees say in the statement issued before the EU-Ukraine summit.

The chairs of the foreign affairs committees strongly support the investigation launched by the International Criminal Court to identify and prosecute all persons who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity on Ukrainian territory. "We advocate the establishment of a dedicated international tribunal for bringing to justice the perpetrators of the international crime of aggression initiated by the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022 with a full-scale military invasion of the territory of sovereign Ukraine, by setting up an appropriate legal basis for this purpose, in addition to the International Criminal Court, which cannot exercise jurisdiction over this aggression," they say.

The chairs of foreign affairs committees also express solidarity with Ukraine and its people, encouraging all partners to demonstrate support in any possible way, including by visits to Ukraine.

The statement has been signed by the chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the European Parliament. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Andres Sutt signed the Statement on behalf of Estonia.

