EDF colonel: New unit of Russian mobilized dispatched from Pskov to Ukraine

Lt. Col. Eero Rebo.
Lt. Col. Eero Rebo. Source: ERR
A new battalion-size unit of recently mobilized troops was prepared in Pskov Oblast that neighbors Estonia and has now been sent off to fight in Ukraine, Commander of EDF Headquarters, Lt. Col. Eero Rebo said.

A unit of mobilized troops roughly the size of a battalion has been assembled in Pskov and now moved to Ukraine, Rebo said.

"They have received far more thorough training than those dispatched to Ukraine a few months ago. /.../ But while these reservists got two months worth of training, they had no prior military preparation or experience as units. Sending people with just two months of preparation off to the front... we can only imagine how they will feel there," Rebo offered.

The colonel said that Russia is finding it increasingly difficult to keep the front lines supplied with new troops, which works to drive the political leadership's plans and the battlefield reality further apart.

"The Putin administration's strategic goals and battlefield resources and activities are in no kind of correlation. Colossal ambitions backed up by very little actual capacity. The latter being mostly a problem of troop shortage, with the poor training of those still left felt especially painful in changing and difficult weather conditions," Rebo remarked.

The EDF colonel said that Ukraine is keeping up attacks on multiple fronts to destroy the enemy and disrupt logistics.

Russian troops have found some success in Donetsk Oblast, while the Ukrainian general staff reports that Russian forces are pulling out of parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"The extent of the retreat is unclear at this time. We will probably learn more in the coming days. Rather, we are talking abut a tactical retreat, realigning the front and occupying more advantageous positions. They are reinforcing their positions as fighting is still concentrated around Donetsk," Rebo said.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

