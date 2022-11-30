National Electoral Committee sets Riigikogu elections mandates

The National Electoral Committee (VVK) approved the allocation of the 2023 Riigikogu elections mandates. Compared to the 2019 elections, the electoral district made up of Harju and Rapla counties gained one mandate, while Ida-Viru lost one.

Mandates are allocated based on the number of voters in the district as of November 1, Estonia's National Electoral Service said.

"The mandates have been allocated, meaning that candidates can be registered starting tomorrow," said Oliver Kask, VVK chairman.

The 101 mandates will be distributed as follows:

Electoral district 1 (Tallinn city districts of Haabersti, Põhja-Tallinn and Kristiine) – 13 mandates.

Election district 2 (Tallinn city districts of Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita) – 13 mandates.

Electoral district 3 (Tallinn city districts of Mustamäe and Nõmme city districts of Tallinn) – 8 mandates.

Electoral district 4 (Harju [excluding Tallinn] and Rapla counties) – 16 mandates.

Electoral district 5 (Hiiu, Lääne and Saare counties) – 6 mandates.

Electoral district 6 (Lääne-Viru County) – 5 mandates.

Electoral district 7 (Ida-Viru County) – 6 mandates.

Electoral district 8 (Järva and Viljandi counties) – 7 mandates.

Electoral district 9 (Jõgeva and Tartu [excluding the city of Tartu] counties) – 7 mandates.

Electoral district 10 (city of Tartu) – 8 mandates.

Electoral district 11 (Võru, Valga and Põlva counties) – 8 mandates.

Electoral district 12 (Pärnu County) – 7 mandates.

Registration of candidates begins at 10 a.m. on December 1 and closes at 6 p.m. on January 19.

The Riigikogu elections week spans February 27 to March 5, 2023.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

